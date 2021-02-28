La Crosse County adds 19 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 99 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 16.10%.

The county has averaged 14.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 12.43 on Saturday and 14.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,230, which grows to 12,885 when including probable cases. DHS reported Sunday that 189 of those cases are active.

Of Sunday's reported cases, one was a person age 0-9, three were people ages 10-19, two were people in their 20s, four were in their 30s, two were in their 40s, five were in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 7.36%, up from 6.36% on Saturday and 11.42% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 8.92%, up from 8.88% on Saturday and 11.94% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 18.78%, which is down from 19.03% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 78.