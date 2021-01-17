La Crosse County adds 20 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 84 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 19.23%.

The county has averaged 44 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 44.86 on Saturday and 69.71 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,025, which grows to 11,601 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, two were people ages 0-9, one was a person age 10-19, two were people in their 20s, six were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Sunday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 26.55%, down from 26.91% on Saturday and 35.94% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 31.61%, down from 33.05% on Saturday and 34.79% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 18.89%, though that figure is up from 18.74% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 67.