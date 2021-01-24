La Crosse County adds 20 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 72 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 21.74%.
The county has averaged 39.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, no change from Saturday but down from 44 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 11,299, which grows to 11,908 when including probable cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, one was a person age 0-9, seven were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 20s, one was in their 30s, four were in their 40s and two were in their 50s.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Sunday, while the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 25.11%, up from 24.84% on Saturday but down from 26.55% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 25.86%, down from 25.90% on Saturday and 31.61% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 19.01%, up from 18.89% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 70.
Statewide, reports of COVID-19 cases are averaging at around 1,600 cases per day.
DHS reported 1,119 new cases of the disease Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 1,596 daily cases. Sunday’s seven-day average is the lowest that figure has been since Sept. 18 when that rate was 1,576 daily cases.
There were six new deaths from COVID-19 reported Sunday. On Sunday, 5,212 tested negative.
Of the people tested for COVID-19 over the past week, 20.5% were positive for the disease, according to DHS. That rate is the lowest it’s been since Oct. 10, when the average was 20.4%.
On Dec. 29, DHS officials began sharing vaccine data information, which is updated every Tuesday.
According to DHS, 779,800 doses of the vaccine have been allocated across Wisconsin as of Tuesday, an increase of 172,150 from the last update. Currently, 248,185 doses of the vaccines have been administered, and 40,130 people have received both shots, completing the vaccination series.