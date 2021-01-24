La Crosse County adds 20 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 72 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 21.74%.

The county has averaged 39.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, no change from Saturday but down from 44 a week ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,299, which grows to 11,908 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, one was a person age 0-9, seven were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 20s, one was in their 30s, four were in their 40s and two were in their 50s.

The county's seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Sunday, while the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 25.11%, up from 24.84% on Saturday but down from 26.55% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 25.86%, down from 25.90% on Saturday and 31.61% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 19.01%, up from 18.89% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 70.