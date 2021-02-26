 Skip to main content
La Crosse County adds 22 COVID-19 cases Friday
Coronavirus Outbreak

La Crosse County recorded another 22 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing confirmed positives to 12,192.

Negative tests rose by 196, and no new deaths were reported, leaving fatalities at 78.

The number of La Crosse County residents ever hospitalized is 358, up four from Thursday.

On the state level, another 656 cases were confirmed for a running total of 562,807 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,620,297, up 4,842 from Thursday.

Hospitalizations rose by 59, with 26,013 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and five new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,399.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,316,060 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Friday, including 34,512 doses in La Crosse County.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

