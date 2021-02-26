La Crosse County adds 22 COVID-19 cases Friday

La Crosse County recorded another 22 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing confirmed positives to 12,192.
Negative tests rose by 196, and no new deaths were reported, leaving fatalities at 78.
The number of La Crosse County residents ever hospitalized is 358, up four from Thursday.
On the state level, another 656 cases were confirmed for a running total of 562,807 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,620,297, up 4,842 from Thursday.
Hospitalizations rose by 59, with 26,013 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and five new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,399.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,316,060 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Friday, including 34,512 doses in La Crosse County.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.