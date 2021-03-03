La Crosse County adds 22 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

La Crosse County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a running total of 12,268 positives.

In addition, 148 negative tests were added. No new deaths were reported, leaving fatalities at 80, and total hospitalizations have reached 369.

On the state level, another 539 cases were confirmed for a running total of 565,131 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,634,999, up 3,287 from Tuesday.

Meanwhile,it was announced that the first B117 variant of COVID-19, commonly called the UK variant, has been identified in Chippewa County. Labs in the state are identifying the cases through genome sequencing.

“We are concerned about the variant being found in Chippewa County, because it is more contagious,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman. “We don’t want to see our numbers go up again.”

Hospitalizations rose by 57, with 26,279 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 18 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,458.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,480,260 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 37,453 doses in La Crosse County.

