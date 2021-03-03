 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County adds 22 COVID-19 cases Wednesday
0 comments
alert

La Crosse County adds 22 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a running total of 12,268 positives.

In addition, 148 negative tests were added. No new deaths were reported, leaving fatalities at 80, and total hospitalizations have reached 369.

On the state level, another 539 cases were confirmed for a running total of 565,131 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,634,999, up 3,287 from Tuesday.

Meanwhile,it was announced that the first B117 variant of COVID-19, commonly called the UK variant, has been identified in Chippewa County. Labs in the state are identifying the cases through genome sequencing.

“We are concerned about the variant being found in Chippewa County, because it is more contagious,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman. “We don’t want to see our numbers go up again.”

Hospitalizations rose by 57, with 26,279 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 18 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,458.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,480,260 vaccine doses had been given statewide as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 37,453 doses in La Crosse County.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News