La Crosse County adds 24 cases of COVID-19 Friday

La Crosse County recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It is the fourth day in a row the county has seen a double-digit increase, including a record 32 cases Thursday. Total cases are up to 1,133, and the county has averaged 16.71 new cases per day during the past seven days.

The county hasn’t averaged 16 new cases per day during a seven-day period since July 3. Just one week ago, that number was 9.29 per day.

Positivity rates are also rising in the county. Of tests reported Friday, 25.53% came back positive. During the past seven days, 12.23% of tests have come back positive, and during the past 14 days, 8.74% have come back positive.

The seven-day positivity rate was 5.78% a week ago.

Total positivity in the county has climbed to 5.21% after being below 5% on Monday.

Total deaths remain at one. According to data from the La Crosse County Health Department, which no longer provides daily updates, eight people were hospitalized because of the virus as of Tuesday.

