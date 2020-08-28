La Crosse County adds 24 cases of COVID-19 Friday

 Skip to main content
La Crosse County recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It is the fourth day in a row the county has seen a double-digit increase, including a record 32 cases Thursday. Total cases are up to 1,133, and the county has averaged 16.71 new cases per day during the past seven days.

The county hasn’t averaged 16 new cases per day during a seven-day period since July 3. Just one week ago, that number was 9.29 per day.

Positivity rates are also rising in the county. Of tests reported Friday, 25.53% came back positive. During the past seven days, 12.23% of tests have come back positive, and during the past 14 days, 8.74% have come back positive.

The seven-day positivity rate was 5.78% a week ago.

Total positivity in the county has climbed to 5.21% after being below 5% on Monday.

Total deaths remain at one. According to data from the La Crosse County Health Department, which no longer provides daily updates, eight people were hospitalized because of the virus as of Tuesday.

2 MORE CASES IN MONROE

Monroe County reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday – a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 50s.

The county lists 16 active cases and one hospitalization.

Monroe has 274 confirmed cases, 256 considered recovered and two earlier deaths.

There have been 8,287 negative tests.

