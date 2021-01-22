 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County adds 24 COVID-19 cases Friday, over 9,000 residents vaccinated so far
0 comments
top story

La Crosse County adds 24 COVID-19 cases Friday, over 9,000 residents vaccinated so far

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rose by 24 on Friday, bringing the running total of confirmed positives to 11,217.

Of the 24 new cases, two were attributed to youth 9 and under, three to those 10 to 19, seven to those in their 20s, four each to those in their 30s and 40s, three to those in their 50s and one to a person in their 60s.

Negative tests increased by 152 on Friday, and no new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 69.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On the state level, another 2,070 cases were confirmed for a running total of 530,171 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,463,344, up 6,312 from Thursday.

Hospitalizations rose by 91, with 23,536 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 36 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,643.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 305,937 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Friday, including 9,049 La Crosse County residents. Locally, 735 vaccinations were given Thursday.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News