La Crosse County adds 24 COVID-19 cases Saturday, more free testing days announced

La Crosse County recorded 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 117 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 17.02%.

The county has averaged 29.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 31.71 on Friday and 58.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,893, which grows to 12,521 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, one was a person age 0-9, two were people ages 10-19, seven were people in their 20s, five were in their 30s, two were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Saturday, though both remain above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 20%, down from 20.75% on Friday and 29.16% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 25.28%, down from 26.50% on Friday and 27.26% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 19.25%, though that figure is up slightly from 19.24% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 74.