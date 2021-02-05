La Crosse County adds 26 COVID-19 cases Friday, state deaths surpass 6,000

La Crosse County recorded 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 132 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 16.46%.

The county has averaged 31.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 48.57 on Thursday and 61.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,869, which grows to 12,496 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, six were people ages 10-19, seven were people in their 20s, three were in their 30s, four were in their 40s, four were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 80s. DHS also removed one case of a person age 0-9.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped Friday, while the 14-day rate rose slightly. The seven-day rate is at 20.75%, down from 26.73% on Thursday and 30.94% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 26.50%, up from 26.23% on Thursday but down from 27.93% a week ago.

Total positivity dipped to 19.25%, though that figure is still up from 19.23% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 74.