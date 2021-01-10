La Crosse County adds 26 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 23.42% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 69.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 75.86 on Saturday but up from 56.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 10,717, which grows to 11,234 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, two were people ages 10-19, four were people in their 20s, two were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, one was in their 70s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Sunday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 35.94%, down from 38.20% on Saturday but up from 33.47% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 34.79%, down from 35.71% on Saturday but up from 28.88% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 18.74%, up from 18.32% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 63.