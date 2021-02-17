La Crosse County adds 27 COVID-19 cases

La Crosse County confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a running total of 12,086 confirmed positives.
Negative tests increased by 124, and deaths remain at 75.
On the state level, another 657 cases were confirmed for a running total of 556,989 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,575,026, up 4,228 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 76, with 25,498 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 10 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,214.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,006,257 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. In La Crosse County, 28,117 doses have been given.
