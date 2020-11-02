La Crosse County adds 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 22.31% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 76 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 75 on Sunday and 40.86 a week ago.

Monday also marked the 15th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on eight of the past nine days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 4,635, which grows to 4,800 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, nine were people in their 20s. There was one new case of people ages 0-9, one of people ages 10-19, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 80s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 28.31%, up from 28.03% on Sunday and 19.43% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 24.41%, up from 22.93% on Sunday and 14.46% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 12.24%, while total deaths remained at 23.