La Crosse County adds 36 COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 46.15% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 41.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, no change from Sunday but down from 61.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,867, which grows to 10,352 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, two were people ages 0-9, four were people ages 10-19, eight were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Monday. The seven-day rate is at 25.73%, up from 24.31% on Sunday but down from 31.48% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 28.87%, up from 28.21% on Sunday but down from 28.98% a week ago.

Total positivity eclipsed 18% and is at 18.03%. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 55.