La Crosse County adds 36 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 15.06% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 95.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 105 on Saturday and 95.86 a week ago. Meanwhile, Sunday marked the 49th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,677, which grows to 9,017 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of Sunday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, eight were people ages 10-19, six were in their 20s, five were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, three were in their 60s and three were in their 70s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Sunday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 34.63%, down from 38.34% on Saturday but up from 34.55% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 34.59%, down from 34.95% on Saturday but up from 34.25% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped slightly to 17.19% on Sunday. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 41.