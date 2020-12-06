La Crosse County adds 36 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 15.06% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 95.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 105 on Saturday and 95.86 a week ago. Meanwhile, Sunday marked the 49th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 8,677, which grows to 9,017 when including probable cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, three were people ages 0-9, eight were people ages 10-19, six were in their 20s, five were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, three were in their 60s and three were in their 70s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Sunday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 34.63%, down from 38.34% on Saturday but up from 34.55% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 34.59%, down from 34.95% on Saturday but up from 34.25% a week ago.
Total positivity dropped slightly to 17.19% on Sunday. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 41.
Statewide, new reports of COVID-19 cases are holding steady.
DHS reported 2,791 new cases of the disease Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 3,925 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 4,289 daily cases.
There were 17 new deaths from COVID-19 reported Sunday. On Sunday, 7,773 tested negative.
Of the people who got tested for COVID-19 over the past week, 31.1% were positive for the disease, according to DHS. That rate has risen back above 30% since Nov. 30. It was on a decline for the last half of November.
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there were 1,504 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Sunday. A total of 18,216 people have been hospitalized because of the disease, or 4.4% of all positive cases.
The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 412,177, according to DHS. A total of 3,719 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.
