La Crosse County adds 46 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 48.42% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 60.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 60.86 on Saturday and 62.71 a week ago. Meanwhile, Sunday marked the 63rd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,540, which grows to 9,976 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, two were people ages 0-9, one was a person age 10-19, 12 were people in their 20s, two were in their 30s, four were in their 40s, seven were in their 50s, 12 were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and three were in their 80s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 31.69%, up from 30.30% on Saturday and 26.92% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.07%, up from 27.40% on Saturday but down from 31.09% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 17.85%, up from 17.49% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 52.