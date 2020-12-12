La Crosse County adds 48 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 48 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 29.45% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 62.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 61 on Saturday but down from 95.14 a week ago. Meanwhile, Sunday marked the 56th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,116, which grows to 9,497 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, four were people ages 0-9, three were people ages 10-19, 11 were people in their 20s, 11 were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, six were in their 50s, six were in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates changed only marginally Sunday, and both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 26.92%, up from 25.01% on Saturday but down from 34.63% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 31.09%, down from 32.06% on Saturday and 34.59% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 17.49%, up from 17.19% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 44.