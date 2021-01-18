La Crosse County adds 53 COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 122 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 30.29%.

The county has averaged 43.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 44 on Sunday and 66.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,078, which grows to 11,655 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of Monday's cases, seven were people ages 0-9, 11 were people ages 10-19, four were people in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, four were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Monday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 25.48%, down from 26.55% on Sunday and 34.82% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.44%, down from 31.61% on Sunday and 34.72% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 18.93%, up from 18.79% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 67.