La Crosse County adds 53 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 21.37% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 150.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 151.57 on Saturday but up from 116.57 a week ago.

Sunday also marked the 35th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on six of the past seven days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 7,340, which grows to 7,604 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, one was a person age 0-9, four were people ages 10-19, 16 were people in their 20s, six were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, four were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county's seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Sunday, while the 14-day rate fell. The seven-day rate is at 34.05%, up from 33.49% on Saturday and 27.29% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.73%, down from 31.01% on Saturday but up from 29.02% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 15.74%. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 32.