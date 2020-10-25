La Crosse County adds 58 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 58 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 32.40% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county’s weekly new case trend is again climbing. The county has averaged 46.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 43.86 on Saturday and 31.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 4,083, which grows to 4,241 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday’s cases, 20 were people in their 20s and 10 were people in their 50s. There was one new case of people ages 0-9, four of people ages 10-19, six in their 30s, eight in their 40s, five in their 60s, three in their 70s and one of people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose sharply Sunday and is at 17.72%, up from 10.70% on Saturday and 12.26% a week ago. The 14-day rate increased to 15%, up from 14.58% on Saturday and 11.24% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 11.38%, the highest that figure has been, while total deaths remained at 20.