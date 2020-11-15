La Crosse County adds 59 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 59 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 18.55% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 116.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 119.29 on Saturday and 123 a week ago.

Sunday also marked the 28th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 6,285, which grows to 6,514 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday’s cases, one was a person ages 0-9, three were people ages 10-19, 10 were in their 20s, 15 were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 12 were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped again Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 27.29%, down from 28.33% on Saturday and 30.87% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.02%, down from 29.36% on Saturday and 29.73% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 14.44%, while total deaths remain at 30.

Statewide, DHS reported 6,058 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 12 new deaths.