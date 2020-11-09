 Skip to main content
La Crosse County adds 66 COVID-19 cases Monday
COVID-19 IN THE COULEE REGION

La Crosse County adds 66 COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 34.02% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now averaged 128.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 123 on Sunday and 76 a week ago.

Monday also marked the 22nd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 13 of the past 14 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 5,535, which grows to 5,704 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, two were people ages 0-9, 10 were people ages 10-19, 13 were in their 20s, six in their 30s, eight in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Monday. The seven-day rate is at 31.45%, up from 30.87% on Sunday and 28.31% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.20%, up from 29.73% on Sunday and 24.41% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is up to 13.59%. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at 27.

WPR News staff contributed to this report.

