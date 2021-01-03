 Skip to main content
La Crosse County adds 69 COVID-19 cases Sunday
COVID-19 IN THE COULEE REGION

La Crosse County adds 69 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County recorded 69 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 48.25% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 56.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 55 on Saturday and 41.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 10,229, which grows to 10,723 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, four were people ages 0-9, eight were people ages 10-19, 17 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, nine were in their 50s, seven were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, four were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 33.47%, up from 32.77% on Saturday and 24.31% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 28.88%, up from 28.49% on Saturday and 28.21% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 18.32%, up from 17.99% a week ago. There was no change in total deaths from the virus Sunday, with DHS reporting 56 and the La Crosse County Health Department reporting 57 as of Wednesday, its most recent update.

