La Crosse County adds 7 COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 67 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 9.46%.

The county has averaged 16.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 17.43 on Sunday and 23.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,034, which grows to 12,676 when including probable cases. DHS reported Monday that 246 of those cases are active.

Of Monday's reported cases, two were people ages 10-19, two were people in their 20s and three were in their 50s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Monday, though both are still above 10%.

The seven-day positivity rate is at 12.03%, down from 12.41% on Sunday and 17.05% a week ago. The 14-day positivity rate is at 14.54%, down from 15.12% on Sunday and 23.15% a week ago; Monday marked the first day since Oct. 26 that the 14-day rate has been below 15%.

Total positivity dropped to 19.12%, which is down from 19.23% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.