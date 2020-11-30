La Crosse County adds 76 COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded 76 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 38.97% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 98 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 95.86 on Sunday but down from 136 a week ago.

Monday also marked the 43rd day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 14 of the past 15 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,087, which grows to 8,356 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, four were people ages 0-9, 12 were people ages 10-19, 13 were people in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 11 were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 35.64%, up from 34.55% on Sunday and 32.25% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 33.59%, down from 34.25% on Sunday but up from 30.56% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 16.59%, up from 15.80% a week ago. No new deaths were reported as of early Monday afternoon, leaving that total at 35.

WPR News staff contributed to this report.