 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County adds 78 COVID-19 cases Sunday
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN THE COULEE REGION

La Crosse County adds 78 COVID-19 cases Sunday

From the COLLECTION: Updates on La Crosse County COVID-19 cases series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County recorded 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 28.36% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now averaged 123 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 120.14 on Saturday and 75 a week ago.

Sunday also marked the 21st day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 12 of the past 13 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 5,469, which grows to 5,639 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of Sunday's cases, two were people ages 0-9, five were people ages 10-19, 15 were in their 20s, 14 in their 30s, 15 in their 40s, 15 in their 50s, nine in their 60s and three in their 70s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates saw marginal changes Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 30.87%, up from 30.46% on Saturday and 28.03% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.73%, down from 29.92% on Saturday but up from 22.93% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to climb and is at 13.49%, up from 12.21% a week ago. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at 27.

Statewide, positivity rates are even higher. DHS reported 34% on Sunday, based on 4,280 new cases from 12,761 total tests.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin had reached record numbers for the past four days, peaking at 7,065 cases reported Saturday — the first time the state had seen that figure reach 7,000.

WPR News staff contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Potential Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News