La Crosse County adds 78 COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 28.36% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now averaged 123 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 120.14 on Saturday and 75 a week ago.

Sunday also marked the 21st day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 12 of the past 13 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 5,469, which grows to 5,639 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of Sunday's cases, two were people ages 0-9, five were people ages 10-19, 15 were in their 20s, 14 in their 30s, 15 in their 40s, 15 in their 50s, nine in their 60s and three in their 70s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates saw marginal changes Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 30.87%, up from 30.46% on Saturday and 28.03% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 29.73%, down from 29.92% on Saturday but up from 22.93% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to climb and is at 13.49%, up from 12.21% a week ago. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at 27.