La Crosse County adds 83 COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded 83 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 117 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 41.50%.

The county has averaged 43.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 39.14 on Sunday and 43.29 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,382, which grows to 11,995 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, one was a person age 0-9, 32 were people ages 10-19, 33 were people in their 20s, one was in their 30s, two were in their 40s, nine were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Monday. The seven-day rate is at 27.24%, up from 25.11% on Sunday and 25.48% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 26.33%, up from 25.86% on Sunday but down from 30.44% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 19.08%, which is up from 18.93% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 70.