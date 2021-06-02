La Crosse County adds one COVID-19 death in past week, but new cases remain low

La Crosse County is up to 88 total deaths from COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

That’s an increase of one death from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative’s final update on May 26, though DHS has retroactively said the death took place on May 5.

Meanwhile, DHS reported that county added only nine new confirmed cases of the virus from May 26-June 1, bringing total confirmed cases to 12,792. The county has averaged 1.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, while its seven-day positivity rate is at 0.62%.

A total of 439 people in La Crosse County have ever been hospitalized because of the virus, according to DHS, no change from last week.

As of Wednesday, there were 47 active cases in the county, down from 74 on May 26.

DHS reported Wednesday that a total of 118,217 vaccine doses had been administered in the county, including 57,242 residents, or 48.5%, who are fully vaccinated. That’s up from 116,501 doses administered and 56,342 fully vaccinated residents on May 26.

Statewide, 5,058,129 doses had been administered as of Wednesday, including 2,453,229 residents, or 42.1%, who are fully vaccinated.