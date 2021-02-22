La Crosse County adds six COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded six new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 45 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 11.76%.

The county has averaged 14.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 14.29 on Sunday and 16.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,133, which grows to 12,787 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's reported cases, one was a person age 10-19, one was a person in their 20s, two were in their 30s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 60s.

The county's seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Monday, while the 14-day rate dropped slightly. The seven-day rate is at 11.61%, up from 11.42% on Sunday but down from 12.03% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 11.83%, down from 11.94% on Sunday and 14.54% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.02%, which is down from 19.12% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.