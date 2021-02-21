La Crosse County adds three COVID-19 cases Sunday

La Crosse County recorded three new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 84 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 3.45%.

The county has averaged 14.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 16 on Saturday and 17.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,127, which grows to 12,780 when including probable cases. DHS reported Sunday that 218 of those cases are active.

Of Sunday's cases, one was a person age 10-19, one was a person in their 20s, and one was a person in their 60s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Sunday, though both remain above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 11.42%, down from 12.83% on Saturday and 12.41% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 11.94%, down from 12.44% on Saturday and 15.12% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.03%, which is down from 19.14% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.