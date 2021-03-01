La Crosse County adds two COVID-19 cases Monday

La Crosse County recorded two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 58 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 3.33%.

The county has averaged 14.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 14.71 on Sunday but no change from a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,232, which grows to 12,886 when including probable cases. DHS reported Monday that 179 of those cases are active.

Of Monday's reported cases, one was a person age 10-19, one was a person in their 20s and one was in their 60s. DHS also removed a case of a person in their 50s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Monday. The seven-day rate is at 7.03%, down from 7.36% on Sunday and 11.61% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 8.75%, down from 8.92% on Sunday and 11.83% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 18.76%, which is down from 19.02% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 78.