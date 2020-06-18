La Crosse County announces 22 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

La Crosse County saw a new record jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday with 22 new people testing positive for the coronavirus.
The new cases bring the total to 195 cases, 115 of which are considered active. Eighty of the positive cases are considered recovered, zero people are hospitalized, and La Crosse County has seen no deaths due to the virus.
The demographics for cases that were available Thursday afternoon are all people in their 20s, except for one female in her late teens. The health department said it will share additional demographic information when it’s available.
The department announced that it will not be sharing symptom information with daily case counts at this time, as the team is focused on contact tracing and investigating new cases. It encouraged people to monitor the COVID-19 Compass at lacrossecounty.org for recommendations.
Fourteen percent of the tests in the past 24 hours came back positive, compared to 2.2% of tests overall since the pandemic began.
In Wisconsin, there are a total of 23,876 cases and 433,913 negative tests. Hospitalizations are at 3,160 in Wisconsin, and an additional seven people died since Wednesday, bringing the total to 719.
Seventy-six percent of cases in Wisconsin have recovered, and 4% of tests came back positive.
Houston County reported Thursday it has had three new COVID-19 cases in the past two days.
That makes a total of eight positive cases in Houston County. No one is hospitalized, and four are listed as recovered.
The county’s cases have ranged in age from 21 to 88.
Monroe County reported one new case Thursday, bringing its total confirmed to 40.
Monroe has 17 active cases, one current hospitalization, 21 recoveries, and one death.
The latest case is a man in his 30s who is asymptomatic. County officials are attributing his exposure to travel.
Due to the increase in cases and the “severe risk” rating issued by the health department Wednesday, the cities of La Crosse and Onalaska are limiting public access to their buildings.
La Crosse announced Thursday that it will close La Crosse City Hall to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to staff members and community members alike. The closure has no end date yet, but it will be monitored on a weekly basis as La Crosse County Health Department releases its recommendations.
The public is encouraged to use the drop box outside City Hall or schedule appointments with staff members to meet in front of the building. The Municipal Court will remain on schedule, and people will be able to use the north entry door and enter the Council Chambers. Portable bathrooms and hand-washing stations will be located outside for the public.
La Crosse public meetings will be held virtually through July.
In Onalaska, public access to buildings will be suspended through June 24, and city business will be conducted over the phone, via email or using the city drop boxes outside City Hall.
All reservations for Onalaska facilities will be rescheduled or refunded through June 24, including those reservations for the Onalaska OmniCenter and city park shelters.
The Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court will reschedule all June 22 initial appearances.
Onalaska also plans to review the health department recommendations each week.
