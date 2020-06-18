La Crosse County announces 22 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Seventy-six percent of cases in Wisconsin have recovered, and 4% of tests came back positive.

Houston County reported Thursday it has had three new COVID-19 cases in the past two days.

That makes a total of eight positive cases in Houston County. No one is hospitalized, and four are listed as recovered.

The county’s cases have ranged in age from 21 to 88.

Monroe County reported one new case Thursday, bringing its total confirmed to 40.

Monroe has 17 active cases, one current hospitalization, 21 recoveries, and one death.

The latest case is a man in his 30s who is asymptomatic. County officials are attributing his exposure to travel.

Due to the increase in cases and the “severe risk” rating issued by the health department Wednesday, the cities of La Crosse and Onalaska are limiting public access to their buildings.

La Crosse announced Thursday that it will close La Crosse City Hall to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to staff members and community members alike. The closure has no end date yet, but it will be monitored on a weekly basis as La Crosse County Health Department releases its recommendations.