La Crosse County asks community to help collect information about broadband access

La Crosse County and the Federal Communications Commission are asking individuals to help collect information about broadband availability locally. Knowing where broadband service is and is not available is the first step to ensuring access for everyone.

The FCC is collecting data for its National Broadband Map. Broadband is wide bandwidth data transmission that transports multiple signals at a wide range of frequencies and internet traffic types -- it allows for high speed internet access.

It's critical that the FCC's broadband map is accurate because it will determine which areas need broadband resources first.

Governments, tribes, consumers and internet providers are able to challenge and improve the accuracy of the locations included on the map. The deadline to submit challenges is Jan. 13.

La Crosse County is not in position to do a bulk challenge, so they are asking individuals to help submit claims to improve the data.

“We have been trying to get the word out via social media posts, but the timeline for collecting the information is very short,” said Charlotte Peters, a community development educator for La Crosse County as a part of UW-Madison Extension, in an email. “The data will continue to be collected and used, but this first push will be instrumental in dictating where resources will be concentrated first.”

Individuals can check out the broadband map at BroadbandMap.FCC.gov. If you recognize a location that does or does not have broadband access, you can submit a challenge directly from the online map by first selecting the point on the map and then clicking on the “Location Change” link in the top right corner. Fill out the corresponding form to request a correction.

These challenges/corrections can include:

A location that meets the commission’s definition of a Broadband Serviceable Location is missing from the map.

A location's broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified.

Information such as the address or unit count for the location is incorrect.

The location's placement - its geographic coordinates - is incorrect.

Consumers may use this method to submit challenges for their own residences or small businesses.

Collecting this data is part of a large effort for communities to become certified “Broadband Forward” – a way for local municipalities to signal to internet services providers that they are ready and willing to increase broadband infrastructure.

More about how La Crosse County is working to become a Broadband Forward community can be found here.

