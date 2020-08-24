La Crosse County at 1,033 COVID-19 cases, Wisconsin reaches 70,854

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County has passed the 1,000 mark for COVID-19 cases, with a total of 1,033 lab-confirmed positives as of Sunday.

According to the weekly Monday update from the La Crosse County Health Department, 55 new cases were reported between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23.

A total of 782 new negative tests were conducted, and 900 former patients are considered recovered. Four people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 49 local individuals ever hospitalized. There continues to be only one COVID-19 death among La Crosse County residents.

Demographics of the new cases, including gender and age range, will be available Wednesday on the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative website, which is also updated on a weekly basis and includes coronavirus risk assessment and recommendations depending on the status of various metrics, including testing turnaround time, health-care capacity, case rate and more.

The La Crosse County Health Department did share some information collected during interviews with the new patients, stating that 73% were close contacts with a previous case, and six reported attending a gathering within the past two weeks.

Ten patients said they were in public after experiencing symptoms and 14 were in public 48 hours prior to symptom onset.