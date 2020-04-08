La Crosse County at 24 reported COVID-19 cases; local positive cases 6 percent lower than state

The La Crosse County Health Department reported its 24th confirmed case of COVID-19 Wednesday, an increase of one case since Monday.
The newest case is attributed to a male in his early 50s with mild to moderate symptoms. Currently, no local individuals are being hospitalized due to the virus, and 17 patients are considered recovered. There have been 976 negative tests of COVID-19 in La Crosse County and no deaths.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin had 2,756 positive cases of the virus and 30,115 negative. There have been 790 hospitalizations and 99 deaths attributed to the virus.
Of statewide reported cases, 8.4% are positive compared to 2.4% in La Crosse County.
"We continue to be significantly lower for positive cases, and we are grateful for that in La Crosse County," says Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department.
Rombalski reiterated during a livestream press conference Wednesday the need to stay home whenever possible, including during the holiday weekend. Items such as Easter baskets, plastic eggs and candy are not considered essential and individuals should not make a special trip to purchase them, Rombalski said, and encouraged families to get creative.
In addressing community concerns about residents or employees failing to follow social distancing guidelines, Rombalski urged individuals to practice compassion. A polite verbal reminder is ok, she said, if it can be done kindly and safely. Infractions can also be reported to the La Crosse Police Department non-emergency line, 608-789-7200.
"We definitely need to stay the course or we will see a surge in cases," Rombalski said, noting if the community lapses in hand washing, sanitation and isolation practices, "It is inevitable that will happen because of how the virus spreads."
