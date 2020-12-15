La Crosse County at 46 COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases Tuesday

A 46th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has reported 14 deaths in the past month, including nine in December.
The county also added 74 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 34.26% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from DHS.
The county has averaged 55.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 62.86 on Monday and 101 a week ago. Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the 58th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 9,220, which grows to 9,616 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, three were people to age 9, six were people ages 10-19, 22 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, 11 were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, five were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates changed marginally Tuesday, and both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 25.15%, down from 26.89% on Monday and 36.39% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 31.42%, up from 30.47% on Monday but down from 35.85% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 17.58%, up from 17.35% a week ago.
State data
Another 3,501 cases were confirmed for a running total of 442,396 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,259,792, up 3,798 from Monday.
Hospitalizations rose by 184, with 19,510 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 54 new deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 4,122.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
