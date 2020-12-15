 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County at 46 COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases Tuesday
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19

La Crosse County at 46 COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

A 46th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported 14 deaths in the past month, including nine in December.

The county also added 74 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 34.26% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from DHS.

The county has averaged 55.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 62.86 on Monday and 101 a week ago. Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the 58th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,220, which grows to 9,616 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, three were people to age 9, six were people ages 10-19, 22 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, 11 were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, five were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates changed marginally Tuesday, and both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 25.15%, down from 26.89% on Monday and 36.39% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 31.42%, up from 30.47% on Monday but down from 35.85% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 17.58%, up from 17.35% a week ago.

State data

Another 3,501 cases were confirmed for a running total of 442,396 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,259,792, up 3,798 from Monday.

Hospitalizations rose by 184, with 19,510 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 54 new deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 4,122.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News