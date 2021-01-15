La Crosse County at 65 COVID-19 deaths, 6,051 1A employees vaccinated so far

A 65th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported 19 deaths in the past month, including eight in January.

The county also added 33 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, according to DHS. DHS reported 129 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 20.37%.

The county has averaged 52.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 54.57 on Thursday and 62.14 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 10,960, which grows to 11,538 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, five were children to age 9, two were people ages 10-19, six were people in their 20s, six were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, four were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Friday. The seven-day rate is at 29.84%, up from 29.61% on Thursday but down from 34.94% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 32.40%, up from 32.21% on Thursday but down from 33.75% a week ago.

Total positivity held steady at 18.86%, though that figure is up from 18.62% a week ago.