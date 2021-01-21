La Crosse County at 69 COVID-19 deaths, some metrics show improvement

A 69th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has reported 16 deaths in the past month, including 12 in January.
The county also added 30 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, according to DHS. DHS reported 122 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 19.74%.
The county has averaged 38 new cases per day over the past seven days, up slightly from 37.29 on Wednesday but down from 54.57 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 11,193, which grows to 11,790 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, four were children to age 9, three were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 20s, six were in their 30s, two were in their 40s, eight were in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 70s.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Thursday, but the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 25.19%, up from 24.60% on Wednesday but down from 29.61% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.62%, down from 28.49% on Wednesday and 32.21% a week ago.
Total positivity held steady at 18.97%, though that figure is up from 18.86% a week ago.
On Wednesday, a 68th death was reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, along with 61 new cases of the virus.
Of Wednesday's cases, three were attributed to youth 9 and under, 12 to those 10-19, 11 to those 20-29, nine each to those in their 30s and 40s, six each to those in their 50s and 60s, four to those in their 70s, and one to an individual in their 80s.
In addition, 125 negative tests were reported. Per the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, 362 residents had ever been hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Wednesday. The daily case rate is currently 34.6 per 100,000, and the percent positive rate is 25.1%.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 281,789 Wisconsinites had received the COVID-19 vaccine, including 8,283 La Crosse County residents. Locally, 487 doses were administered Wednesday.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update
From Jan. 3 through 17, La Crosse County recorded 732 cases of COVID-19, with 50.9% of patients female and 49.1% male. The top three age brackets infected were those 18 to 24 at 15.03%, those 30 to 39 at 18.99% and those 40 to 49 at 13.93%.
Symptoms were reported by 402 individuals, with 44.3% experiencing mild symptoms, 35.8% moderate and 12.9% severe, while 7% were asymptomatic.
Source of viral contraction was reported for 422 individuals, with 59.5% infected via close contact and 40.5% through community spread.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Metrics for the week ending Jan. 10:
- New case rate: 34.6 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 36.3 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 6.6 per 100,000 people per day (yellow).
- COVID care capacity: green, adequate ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 82.5% (yellow)
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 75.4% (red)
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 74.3% (yellow)
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 23.9 (red)
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 97.4 (green)
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 25.1% (red)
State data
Another 2,177 cases were confirmed Thursday for a running total of 528,101 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,457,032, up 6,510 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 82, with 23,445 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 45 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,607.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.