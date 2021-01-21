La Crosse County at 69 COVID-19 deaths, some metrics show improvement

A 69th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported 16 deaths in the past month, including 12 in January.

The county also added 30 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, according to DHS. DHS reported 122 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 19.74%.

The county has averaged 38 new cases per day over the past seven days, up slightly from 37.29 on Wednesday but down from 54.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,193, which grows to 11,790 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, four were children to age 9, three were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 20s, six were in their 30s, two were in their 40s, eight were in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly Thursday, but the 14-day rate dropped. The seven-day rate is at 25.19%, up from 24.60% on Wednesday but down from 29.61% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.62%, down from 28.49% on Wednesday and 32.21% a week ago.