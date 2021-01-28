La Crosse County at 71 COVID-19 deaths, 45 new cases Thursday

A 71st La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported 16 deaths in the past month, including 14 in January.

The county also added 45 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, according to DHS.

DHS reported 145 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 23.68%.

The county has averaged 44.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 42.14 on Wednesday and 38 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,503, which grows to 12,114 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of Thursday’s cases, five were children to age 9, four were people ages 10-19, nine were people in their 20s, nine were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, five were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Thursday. The seven-day rate is at 25.70%, up from 25.26% on Wednesday and 25.19% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 25.46%, up from 24.94% on Wednesday but down from 27.62% a week ago.