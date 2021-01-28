La Crosse County at 71 COVID-19 deaths, 45 new cases Thursday

A 71st La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has reported 16 deaths in the past month, including 14 in January.
The county also added 45 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, according to DHS.
DHS reported 145 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 23.68%.
The county has averaged 44.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 42.14 on Wednesday and 38 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 11,503, which grows to 12,114 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, five were children to age 9, four were people ages 10-19, nine were people in their 20s, nine were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, five were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Thursday. The seven-day rate is at 25.70%, up from 25.26% on Wednesday and 25.19% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 25.46%, up from 24.94% on Wednesday but down from 27.62% a week ago.
Total positivity rose to 19.10%, up from 18.97% a week ago.
On the state level, another 1,802 cases were confirmed for a running total of 538,348 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,493,144, up 6,184 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 87, with 24,063 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 24 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 5,811.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 426,411 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, including 12,596 La Crosse County residents. Locally, 810 vaccinations were given Wednesday.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.