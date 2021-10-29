La Crosse County averaging 37 COVID cases per day, deaths total 109

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rates continue to be rated very high, though hospitalizations in Western Wisconsin are on the decline.

For the seven-day period ending Oct. 23, the La Crosse County Health Department reported 259 new cases, for an average of 37 per day. Per DHS, La Crosse County had a burden of 446.2 per 100,000 for the two week period ending Oct. 26 and no significant change in trajectory.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is rated very high for the two week period ending Oct. 26. The state’s case burden was 525.8 per 100,000, with no significant change in trajectory. Four counties are categorized as having critically high status, and no county is in the medium or low category.

The state as of Oct. 28 had a seven-day average of 1,820 new cases per day for a 7.3% positivity rate. A total of 8,459 deaths were confirmed as of Thursday, including 109 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases total 788,044, with 16,330 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in September infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 2,351.2 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 122 per 100,000 and deaths 24.5 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 513.3 per 100,000; 13.8 per 100,000; and 1.3 per 100,000, respectively.

As of Oct. 28, 55% of Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated, as were 60.6% of La Crosse County residents.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 887 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Oct. 28, including 281 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 49 and, seven, respectively. For the two-week period ending Oct. 27, DHS reported overall hospitalizations were shrinking, including in Western Wisconsin. Statewide 54.8% of hospitals had their ICUS at peak capacity, and 24.2% of ventilators were in use.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending Oct. 26 a case rate of 23.7 per 100,00 per day. In total, 24 cases were confirmed, and 17 remain active. A total of 183 close contacts were confirmed and 108 were required to quarantine.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.