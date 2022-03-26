La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Cable vs. Korish for District 10

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 10 are below.

Kim Cable (i)

Age: 60

Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Occupation: I am currently the Housing & Community Services Director at Couleecap for the past 17 years. Additionally, I serve on the Board of Commissioners at the La Crosse Housing Authority; Board of Directors at the Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care; Chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee at the Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care.

Political experience: I have served four terms as the County Board supervisor for District 10. During that time, I have served as: first vice-chair of the County Board; first vice-chair of the Executive Committee; vice-president of Economic Development Fund; chair of Judiciary and Law Committee; chair and vice-chair of Health and Human Services Committee; Comprehensive Planning Committee; Family Policy Board and Criminal Justice Management Council. I have also worked on various initiatives while serving on La Crosse County Board such as: the administrative and downtown campus construction committee; planning and development of housing strategies to house our homeless neighbors.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I want to continue to serve on the La Crosse County Board because I have a deep passion for keeping our community a great place to live and work. I have worked hard, along with other county supervisors to do just that, and I feel like I have more work to do. That being said, I am a true believer in staying engaged in the community in order to make positive changes, develop resources and services that serve our most vulnerable citizens and keeping our taxes low. If elected, I would like to continue to work on the opioid and other substance use issues in our community in addition to addressing homelessness, neighborhood revitalization, affordable housing development; implementing sustainable practices and measures in our county buildings; and addressing the clean water issue. I am also invested in addressing equity issues at the county and community level.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

The County Board spent a significant amount of time soliciting and receiving feedback on what the priorities for this funding should be. I believe this process was well thought out and provided plenty of opportunity for people to express their ideas on how this funding should be spent. While I think all of the priorities identified are extremely important: developing housing for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness; neighborhood child care; and stormwater infrastructure grants are priorities that I would like to focus on. Following that would be the solar energy initiative for county buildings and land. I am extremely pleased with the attention that will paid regarding our Hillview site in order to bring more sustainability to our services there.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I think there are already areas in which the county is collaborating with other municipalities. We will be considering in an upcoming meeting about providing financial support to the City for the purposes of supporting the building and operations at the La Crosse Center. The County Board has and should continue to take part in the planning and delivery of services and housing that will help our community end homelessness. The county should also support city of La Crosse efforts at neighborhood revitalization. The work that the Economic Development Fund should continue to support small businesses throughout the county so that they can become sustainable and contribute to their community. The county should continue to work with surrounding communities to strengthen our options for transportation that is affordable and accessible, such as the S.M.R.T. bus. Finally, the county should continue to collaborate with local organizations to bring new industry and business opportunities to our community that promote livable wage employment opportunities.

Richard Korish

Age: 51

Education: Two bachelor’s degrees from Winona State University in Law & Society and Political Science

Occupation: School bus driver

Political experience: I’ve worked with campaigns from both sides of the aisle in the past. I’m Independent, fiscally conservative with other people’s money and am willing to work with others on anything that involves “common sense” and will truly help the people of La Crosse County.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I want to serve my district and be a true representative for the people in my district. I’m putting together an advisory group for all voters in my district who would like to participate. They will get to determine by majority how I vote on the most important matters being voted on by the Board.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

I’m sure there will be other things to consider and some should probably be held for things to come, but two big ones are clean water and roads.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I believe the combining of resources where at all possible and where it would be fairly seamless to do so would be beneficial and save money for all.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.