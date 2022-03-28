La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Giese vs. Pogreba for District 17

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 17 are below.

Mike Giese

Age: 78

Education: BS degree from St. Norbert College, MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, faculty member and administrative director of the Biodynamics Laboratory, world-class clinical exercise laboratory at UW-Madison

Occupation: Co-owner of Onalaska Community Life newspaper (1990-2002); vice president of ThinkMed LLC, a medical decision support software company (1995-1998); directed utilization review and quality assurance at Wisconsin Physicians Service (1991-1995); directed health cost containment efforts at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wisconsin (1987-1990); founder/director, Center for Health Promotion at Madison General Hospital (1978-1980); director of ProHealth Inc., a work-site health promotion company (1985-1987); served on the Board of Directors Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (1979-1981); lecturer, administrative director, Biodynamics Laboratory University of Wisconsin-Madison (1972-1985)

Political experience: La Crosse County Board of Supervisors; mayor of Onalaska; chairmanc La Crosse Area Planning Commission; Onalaska Common Council alderperson, District 1; Onalaska/La Crosse Joint Cooperative Commission; Mississippi Valley Conservancy; past chairperson of the Onalaska Park and Recreation Board; U.S. Army 1966-1968

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

The office of La Crosse County Board of Supervisor is where the action is. The county is vital to the growth of our regional economy and to the quality of life of all people living or working in La Crosse County. The county administers federal and state tax dollars and directly provides for most of our governmental services e.g.:

Roads/transportation

Law enforcement/courts

Public health — COVID-19, ground water, sanitation

Community well-being/elderly — homelessness, family & human services

Economic development — land use, zoning, UW extension, vital records

Veteran’s service and much more.

I wish to use my background in service at the state, county and municipal level to help bring about collaboration between the cities, villages, towns and the county to provide efficacious and cost-effective services.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

La Crosse County has one-time dollars provided by the federal government to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of the 17th District will benefit most if these funds are spent on improvements to public infrastructure that will reduce operational cost and thereby reduce the need to increase county tax burden in the future.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Factionalism at the state and national level has resulted in partisan extremism and dysfunctional governance. The county board is non-partisan as are all municipal offices in the county. They have, for the most part, functioned in a congeal way with dialog leading to compromise and consensus. A La Crosse County Board and municipal offices that rejects factionalism and provides for conciseness to best meet the needs of its citizens is a top issue with me.

The importance of all municipalities working together is demonstrated by the work of the La Crosse Area Planning Committee (LAPC). The LAPC is composed of representatives from municipalities in La Crosse County and La Crescent, MN. In the past the committee has focused on land use, transportation , and collaboration for the provision of government services. I will ask that the LAPC address homelessness through its powers to influence zoning and land use and the expansion of public transportation.

Jack Pogreba (i)

Age: 62

Education: Graduated from Independence High School, Independence, Wis. Graduated with honors from WWTC in the welding program.

Occupation: Retired from Woodman’s Food Market as supervisor and the equipment manager.

Political experience: Served three terms as the alderperson on the City of Onalaska Council. While serving as the alderperson, I served on the Personnel and Financial Committee and Utilities Committee, and was the chair of the Library Committee, Administrative and Judiciary Committee, and Public Works Committee.

I am currently serving as a County Board Supervisor in District 17 and serving on the Judicial and Law Committee and the Joint Commission on Emergency Medical Services.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I would like to continue to serve on the La Crosse County Board to be a voice and make sure the County is transparent by informing and serving the La Crosse County residents.

If I would be re-elected as the District 17 County Board Supervisor, I would like to accomplish that all our roads and bridges be in the high standards of operations and be maintained for our county citizens, without raising taxes with gimmicks such as the Wheel Tax. I will continue to support our law enforcement and keep our community safe.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

I would support utilizing the maximum amount of dollars available to help our infrastructures, especially our roads and bridges, as much as possible. I believe we need to upgrade our elderly independent living and nursing home facilities and find ways on how our county buildings could be more sustainable to keep our taxes at a minimum for taxpayers.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I would set up a meeting with all leaders of the municipalities and county to decide as a group to pick a few of the most important issues needing attention, and then collaborate on who the best stakeholders are who have the expertise in finding ways to better our infrastructures within all of the municipalities and county. I would ask for all stakeholders and team to keep focused on working and building a strong team to make the goals successful for La Crosse County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.