La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Hoyer vs. Tweed for District 24

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 24 are below.

Kevin Hoyer (i)

Age: Not given

Education: Business management, sales management, marketing, environmental studies, economics, sustainability, domestic policy

Occupation: My wife, Jody, and I own and operate our family farm, which has been in the family for three generations in the town of Hamilton. I also am an agronomist (Certified Crop Advisor) for Melrose Farm Service, a local Ag retailer for over 32 years.

Political experience: Presently I am serving in my second term as the 24th district county supervisor along with serving in my third term as the Town of Hamilton Supervisor. I also have 13 years (2003-2016) of experience serving on the State and National American Soybean Association Boards (a Grass Roots Ag Policy Organization), representing the farmers of Wisconsin in state and national rural policy.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

Four years ago, I decided to run for county board because I felt that the citizens of the 24th district needed a voice that represented them to the county board, not the other way around. I still feel that way and will continue to do everything I can to do so.

I came to the board with the goals of improving our roads, bridges, and other vital infrastructure. La Crosse County ranks near the bottom of the list of counties in the state on spending per capita on infrastructure, we need to put a higher priority on fixing our roads and bridges.

Supporting and improving public safety: La Crosse County wants to create a policing oversight committee that oversee all law enforcement agencies in the county. I support each municipality overseeing their own police departments; it is not the role of the county to do that.

Protecting our natural resources: La Crosse County has a history of groundwater and surface water challenges which we need to address to ensure we all have clean safe drinking water in ways that make sense.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

We were given a unique one-time opportunity to invest in our county and communities with these funds. It is important that we recognize that these funds are given to us by the taxpayers and not a gift from the government. These funds should benefit the county as a whole and not be concentrated within a single municipality. We need to ensure that the projects we use these funds on do not create a draw on our budget after the projects are completed. We have some urgent needs within our county’s infrastructure that need to be addressed before the costs go even higher. We easily could spend all $22 million on fixing our roads and bridges. Using these funds in this manner, doing the upkeep and repairs we have been neglecting, would free up other monies within our budget to reduce our need to continually borrow money which ads to our already high debt. La Crosse County ranks as one of the highest in the state for debt per capita. We need to change that. We need to remember that it is our obligation and duty as county supervisors to ensure the tax monies we collect are spent in ways that benefit all of us in the county without adding more tax burden to our bottom line.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

The best way we can create better and more collaboration between county and all municipalities is to include representation from all municipalities including their policy makers on various task forces and committees. Currently the county board executive committee, which is chosen by the county board chair, is heavily represented by one municipality. We need a more balanced approach of representation when it comes to the leadership roles within county government. When we look at the demographics of La Crosse County, over more than half of the residents live outside the city. When looking at creating policy which affects all parts of the county, it is important that all parts of demographics of the county are represented. We need to be careful to not load committees up with like minded individuals as that leads to poor policy and poor decisions being made. I will push to ensure that every voice is heard and every voice has the opportunity to serve.

Kristie Tweed

Age: 54

Education: Paralegal degree from Western Wisconsin Technical College

Occupation: Marketing & business consultant

Political experience: This is my first time running for office.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I first and foremost want to give back to my community. I’ve lived in my district for almost 20 years and in the county for 26 years. I’m proud to have raised my family here. I felt a need for common sense representation in my district.

There are many areas I am interested in working on including keeping our communities safe and healthy, expanding broadband to rural areas and the appropriate spending of ARPA funds.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

I believe all the projects are extremely important and I want to make sure that the funds are allocated properly to address these issues throughout the county.

Like many of my neighbors who live in more rural parts of La Crosse County, I understand the need for improving broadband. Working from home and having two teenagers that did remote learning throughout COVID, this has really hit home for me. As I’ve knocked on doors throughout my campaign, I also hear this frequently from my friends and neighbors.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I will regularly attend meetings of Village of Holmen, Town of Onalaska, and Town of Hamilton. There is a lot to learn but I want to be a bridge builder between the municipalities in District 24 and La Crosse County. Working together we can make great things happen!

