La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Jacobs vs. Schlimgen for District 29

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 29 are below.

Tom Jacobs (i)

Age: 69

Education: 3+ years at UW-La Crosse and Winona State

Occupation: Retired after 36 years with the La Crosse Police Department, retiring in 2011, holding the rank of Assistant Chief

Political experience: I have served on the Town Board in the town of Greenfield since approximately 2007, and currently serve as chairman. I was appointed to the La Crosse County Board in 2019 to fill the vacancy in District 27. I was elected to that position in the 2020 election. I have served on the Health and Human Services Board since my appointment and served on the Health Ethics Committee while it existed. I also serve on the Criminal Justice Management Council and the Solid Waste Policy Board. The Comprehensive Plan Review Committee I serve on is nearing completing its mission.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I applied for the vacancy in 2019 because I believe that representing the residents of the district is truly important. I have been able to serve as a conduit for concerns expressed to me. Because of the dual roles of both the Town Board and County Board, I have had the opportunity to directly address some of these concerns and on others, route them to the people who can address the issues. Additionally, having worked for the city, I was able to develop good working relationships with individuals and Departments in the County.

My wife, Maxine, and I have been foster and adoptive parents in and for La Crosse County since the mid 1970s, and again, have developed strong relationships within Human Services, as well as strong advocacy for youth in our community.

I would like to work toward further collaboration and cooperation both locally and regionally. There currently exists a growing sense of collaboration and the importance of that in the future of our region.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

I believe that providing a safety net for the homeless people in our community while also providing opportunities to enable people to move forward with their lives is critical. I also believe that improving the safety of our infrastructure is equally important to people in our county. These are both long-term commitments for the county, and both are critical for the safety of our residents and future development within the county.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

I think that relationships between the county and municipalities in the county have been steadily improving. The county has worked diligently on collaborating with the townships on planning for the future and serves as a partner in critical issues. County staff and administration as well as elected officials participate in Wisconsin Towns Association local meetings and events, providing information and support to towns within the county.

Ken Schlimgen

Age: 59

Education: Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Science degrees in Education and Agriculture (Animal Sciences)

Occupation: Manager of Market Operations, Trading & Wholesale Power for Dairyland Power Cooperative

Political experience: 13 years on the West Salem School Board

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I believe that La Crosse County is much more than the city of La Crosse. I am running to serve as a voice for the rural areas, especially the Towns of Barre and Greenfield that I would be representing. For years, the rural areas have been under-represented and under-funded. My goal would be to assure that funds are spent wisely in the county as a whole and that rural areas would share in the benefit of the services offered by the county. In particular, the rural area needs to be assured that they have adequate assistance from supported law enforcement and that the rural roads are maintained in a safe manner.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

I think that the most important project was not allocated any funding, that of repair of our rural highway system. I think that many of the allocations that are currently slated will in fact be a detriment to the county because it is being treated as continuous and not one time funding. Setting programs to be funded over a multi-year period shows a lack of forethought on behalf of the committee allocating these funds. One time funds should be used for one time projects. In addition, we should never forget, that government funding is our funding. The government does not create money, they simply take it from us.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

We need to continually assess if there are ways to make the local governments more efficient. We also need to assess how this affects those touched by these services. Many rural areas have viable functioning ambulance and fire districts. In the case of ambulance services though, we have handcuffed some of these local departments and are not allowing them the ability to transport patients as they wait for a regional service to arrive. I would look to reverse this in the future and block this from happening in rural fire districts. Our volunteers who provide these vital services should be applauded for the work they do and not be told they are not good enough.

