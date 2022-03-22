La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Jacobsen vs. Sacia for new District 25

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for election on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As are being published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

In the upcoming election, District 25 is technically vacant after the redistricting process added an additional district to the board. Within its boundaries include parts of the towns of Farmington, Holland, Hamilton and Burns.

Responses for candidates running for District 25 are below.

Dennis Jake Jacobsen

Age: Not given

Education: Graduate from University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a B.S. degree in agricultural education. Post graduate class in nutrition, conservation, agronomy, business management and workplace safety. I am certified PAS (Professional Animal Scientist) in dairy nutrition and management.

Occupation: Former high school vocational agriculture instructor and adult farmer technical school instructor. Semi-retired from a feed, seed and farm supply business which I’ve owned and managed for 40 years.

Political experience: I have never run for an elected political office. I’ve worked with town and village boards, city councils, school boards, county boards, county fair boards and participated at hearings in Madison.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I am very concerned with the leadership of the County Board over recent years. The budget for county roads has been stagnant for a decade. We have broken road shoulders, cable guardrails on the ground, potholes and clogged ditches. La Crosse County is ranked as one of the lowest in the state on per person road spending.

The many volunteer EMTs and firefighters cover about 90% of the county. Their limited budget has them resorting to fundraising for their essential needs. Our teachers, students, farmers, police, rural businesses and municipalities deserve better.

We should be showing strong support for our police and their struggles with rising crime, drug overdose, deaths and dangerous criminals released without bail or jail time. Our police are not systemic racists.

Our elderly, disabled citizens and veterans need support to remain in their homes and maintain their independence.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

There are one-time funds. They should be spent extremely carefully on the county’s most essential needs. They should not be spent on non-essential projects which will create a financial burden for the county for decades to come.

The board has not addressed the most urgent needs for 90% of the county’s square miles and 40% of our residents.

The 99 miles of county roads in poor or very poor condition, should be addressed. We all travel these roads.

Our teachers, students, farmers, rural businesses and others deserve broadband. The dispatch system in District 25 is old and needs upgrading. This is a public safety matter to all who live and travel rural La Crosse County.

The 22 million ARPA funds are for La Crosse County. To be fair and responsible, at least 70% of these funds should go to rural La Crosse County’s long neglected essentials.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

We need to realize 90% of the area of our county is rural. The EMTs and fire departments are volunteer and cover over 200 square miles. These volunteers, our police and local municipalities impact everyone who lives and travels in our county.

Our elderly, disabled citizens and veterans need to be better cared for. They need services that will allow them to enjoy their independence at home if desired.

Currently, no member in the Executive Committee of the La Crosse County Board is from a rural area. This shows a lack of concern for rural La Crosse County.

The ill-advised Police Oversight Committee has 18 members: 4 attorneys, 4 university representatives (one from Minnesota) and ZERO farmers or retired persons or business leaders from rural La Crosse County. THIS DOES NOT REPRESENT A DIVERSE LA CROSSE COUNTY COMMITTEE.

I want the focus of the board to be BALANCED — CITY and RURAL.

Betty Sacia

Age: 72

Education: BA—English/Writing, UW-La Crosse

Occupation: Before retiring—Gundersen Medical Foundation

Political experience: Clerk for Town of Farmington—12 years

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I want to serve on the County Board to be an advocate for the residents of District 25. It is important that our County Supervisor is someone who has strong ties to this area and a good picture of our needs, I am a 5th generation resident who was raised on a dairy farm in this district. My husband and I own 80 acres most of which is ag land. I am very familiar with the needs of our rural population. And as the former Town Clerk for Farmington, I am also aware of the issues that make our needs different from those who reside in the more urban areas. I don’t have any particular “something” I want to accomplish other than being the voice for the residents of this district. I will assist in moving forward the plans put in place by the current board while ensuring that the rural population is benefitted by them equally with the urban population.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

It is difficult to pick one project as the most important, they are all equally important. The conservation and storm water projects are areas that rural communities can benefit from, in that, they make available funds to mitigate flooding from increased stormwater runoff to outdated stormwater systems and culverts for example. The Get to Capacity Grants for Childcare will provide current childcare facilities with much needed monies to immediately increase staff numbers and wages so that more children can be served. Skilled trades training will certainly open up doors to bright futures for young people in our area.

And since it appears that residents of the city of La Crosse will be the first feel benefits from some of those ARPA funded projects, I will be closely following the categories in which success allows project continuance so that other, especially rural, county residents can benefit. The renewable energy and housing redevelopment are areas that would contribute to improving the quality of life for residents throughout the county.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Improve communication. Always the answer and so often the piece that is missing. My personal plan is to keep dialogue open between me and the three municipalities in my district in order to be cognizant of areas where the individual municipality would benefit from collaboration with the county.

Collaboration and regionalization can happen when representation from all parts of the county is encouraged on current county committees and on task forces as they are formed. County Board members should be asked to help in identifying residents from their district for various committee positions.

Town Board chairs and board members are a great source of information, they should always be included in discussions and decision-making that will affect their individual municipalities. Collaborating and sharing information translates to greater ownership of the solution or changes needed.

