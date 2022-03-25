La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Janssen vs. Pierce for District 3

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 3 are below.

Barb Janssen (i)

Age: 56

Education: BA Business Management, University of Northern Iowa; MS Counseling Psychology, Northwest Missouri State University

Occupation: Owner of DO 4 U Home & Garden Services, 1996 to present. Two short term vacation rentals, one long term rental, 2005-present. Norwex Independent Sales Consultant, 2009 to present

Political experience: La Crosse City Council-District 3, 2017 to present; La Crosse City Council President, 2021 to present; La Crosse County Supervisor-District 3, 2020-present.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I am interested in continuing my service on the County Board because as a 25-year resident of this district I want the County Board to be non-partisan and the voices of District 3 residents to be heard. Our community only benefits by having independent voices representing our constituents. We also need to continue to expand collaboration with all of our municipalities. These past two years I have brought a non-partisan voice to my supervisor position and focused on civility, collaboration and a common-sense, pragmatic approach to decision making. I want to continue this positive movement.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

While I believe all the categories are critical, affordable housing is at the top. Many residents are spending an excessive percentage of their income on housing. Limited housing availability and quality just adds to the problem. The dramatic loss of childcare services and lack of adults joining the skilled trades are huge issues in our workforce. The focus on the Hillview redesign/build, infrastructure and sustainability will lead to cost savings in the county operational budget. Success in each of these categories will have a ripple effect in our community and improve the quality of life for our residents.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

One thing that stands out these past two years is the importance of in person interaction. My joining the County Board as COVID-19 shut things down really emphasized this. I believe we can expand collaboration and regionalism by first focusing on getting to know our neighbors on a more personal basis. We can ask questions, listen and try to view things from others’ perspectives (in their shoes) as good first steps. We can build on and learn from the collaboration between La Crosse and Holmen Fire Departments. Significant agreements for utilities have been signed in the past 2 years as well. Leaders have been willing to sit down and focus on the needs of their residents to find win-win solutions which maintain the independence of each municipality. La Crosse County can assist by bringing the municipalities together for conversations that build relationships. County Board supervisors & administration can serve as role models. We can utilize the County Planning meetings to educate supervisors on what’s going on in the other municipalities. I have seen the collaboration first hand as the city of La Crosse staff and county staff work together to compliment rather than duplicate uses for ARPA funding.

David Pierce

Age: 31

Education: Tomah High School, UW-Eau Claire (undergraduate), UW-Madison (Law School)

Occupation: Attorney

Political experience: None

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I want to provide our district with a fresh voice to represent the lower northside and to give back to the community that has provided so much for me.

If elected, I will advocate for investment in water infrastructure so that our county has cleaner, healthier drinking water coming out of our taps. In addition, I will vote for continued protection of the marsh because it provides an invaluable benefit to our ecosystem and lessens the impact of flooding events. Similarly, I will push for the county to increase its support for homeowners in the floodplain.

With regard to the proposed policing committee, in my career as an attorney, I have interacted with numerous police officers in western Wisconsin, and fortunately, I believe La Crosse has some of the best officers in the region. I support the creation of the policing commission to hold the few bad officers accountable and to ensure that all officers are trained in the best practices to protect both the officers and the community. As good as our policing is, it can always be better, especially as it relates to our communities of color. I will always support our good officers and advocate for their livelihood.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

I support investing the ARPA funds in a similar manner to the categories that the current County Board chose. However, there are areas where I would have directed money differently. I would have liked to see additional investment in infrastructure, specifically sustainable infrastructure, and assistance for homeowners in the floodplain. In addition, I would advocate for money to be used for redevelopment on the northside (and in other economically depressed areas throughout the county that need reinvestment). I am pleased to see that significant investments are being made to help make childcare more affordable and to help our seniors continue to thrive.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

There are areas where regional collaboration makes sense. I support all collaborations that make fiscal and common sense. One specific area where I would like to see regional collaboration is a long-term solution to the increasing homeless population. The city of La Crosse attracts a larger share of the area’s unsheltered population from neighboring areas because of the easier access to healthcare, drug treatment, and social services, but the issue is not just a city issue — it is a regional issue that requires a regional response. The county and other municipalities should work with the city on a collaborative, long-term solution. Homelessness is an unfortunate reality for too many of our friends, relatives, and neighbors that often results from drug addiction, mental health issues, domestic violence, or a combination. Our response to homelessness should go beyond simply putting a roof over someone’s head temporarily — it should include working with nonprofits and providing access to drug addiction treatment, mental health treatment, and job training. Research shows that this approach is not only more humane, but it actually saves taxpayer dollars long-term because it reduces criminal re-offending (less jail costs and less harm to the community) and reduces emergency room treatment costs. Our current response is not working; we need long-term solutions.

