La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Konradt vs. Lee for District 1

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 1 are below.

Joe Konradt

Age: 65

Education: MBA, BA Economics & Political Science, Graduate School of Banking

Occupation: Retired after 34 years in banking

Political experience: Candidate for Mayor Of La Crosse in 2021

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

With 34 years of banking experience I have the financial, business and leadership experience to help make sound decisions for our county. Our county spends tens of millions of dollars every year, borrows large amounts of money, employs many people, and is responsible for improving the lives of our citizens. We need leaders with the practical experience to help manage a complex organization that provides vital services to our community.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

There are many, many worthwhile projects that need support. I have two concerns about the current plan.

First, a portion of this once in a lifetime opportunity needs to be allocated to reducing the ever increasing burden of fixing our roads. Our spending — and borrowing — for road repair keeps growing and yet we are not keeping up with the deterioration. Borrowed money must be paid back. If we miss this opportunity to allocate some ARPA dollars to roads it means that future taxes will have to go up and up to pay the bill.

Everyone in La Crosse pays these increasing taxes — whether you own or rent. If you own, you have seen your property tax bill grow. If you rent, your landlord has no choice but to pass those higher taxes on to you with higher rent.

My second concern is that we should not spend one time funds for programs that require ongoing payments after the money is used up. Where will future dollars come from to keep these programs running? One-time funds should not be used for initiatives that indebts our future. Ignoring the future cost is not good for the people of La Crosse, no matter how well intentioned.

ARPA funds give us the opportunity to address multiple needs. Let’s make sure the allocations are appropriate and that they are directed to maximize the benefit to our community. Both the boring, like fixing the roads, and the more exciting like addressing social responsibility.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

My County Board District is the same as my City of La Crosse Aldermanic district. County decisions have direct effect on city taxpayers. As a representative of both, I appeal to all residents of our county to fairly treat others. Even though some past city officials refused to work with the county, our roles are entwined.

Why is the La Crosse Airport the only one in the entire state that is owned by a city? Every other airport in Wisconsin is owned by a county. People throughout our county use the airport and benefit from the increased business it brings. Is it fair that only the city residents are responsible to pay for it? PFAS is a federal issue that the FAA has caused by requiring specific fire fighting foam. That issue will have to be addressed, and once that problem is behind us, it is only fair that the whole county share responsibility for the airport

The La Crosse Center is another example. The center is budgeted to at best cover day-to-day operating expenses — not to pay the mortgage on the expansion. Again why are only city taxpayers responsible for this debt? Don’t residents throughout the county use the center? Don’t businesses outside the city benefit from the inflow of tourist dollars? It is only fair that responsibility be at the county level as it is in other parts of the state.

What about homelessness. Just because the city has areas where this problem is visible, don’t all of us have a responsibility to take care of our fellow citizens that need help? Wisconsin is divided into counties, every square mile of Wisconsin is in a county. Homelessness needs to be addressed at a county level. It should not be forced upon only a fraction of our county taxpayers that happen to live in the city. We all need to pay our fair share.

Pelli Lee

Age: 30

Education: Masters in Leadership and Management

Occupation: HR/Recruitment

Political experience: La Crosse School Board

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

My name is Pelli Lee and I have a beautiful partner named Joua Moua. We have 3 wonderful children (5, 1, 2 months) together and our oldest attends Northwoods Elementary. I want to represent District 1 because it is the district I was raised in. I am Hmong, and I want to bring a culturally specific lens and perspective currently not represented on the county board. La Crosse County is beautiful because of the diversity of people, and if elected I want to make sure we are building a community that represents all of us.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

It is hard to list what is most important because all the projects are in dire need of support. They are all equally important, but the one that comes to mind first is improving our housing for the unsheltered families, housing for adults with high needs, and expanding on affordable housing. Hmong people have always taken care of their vulnerable populations first; similarly, the issues surrounding housing is a large part of our vulnerable populations in the county, and if they are taken care of everyone can thrive as a community.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Many projects and investments are in the city of La Crosse, and it is great for our community. I believe there should also be an effort to locate and duplicate programs that are working well in our city into other places in the county. For example, the city of La Crosse has neighborhood revitalization grants and monies that has been instrumental in prioritizing our cities needs in affordable and quality housing. The neighborhood revitalization programs puts people first and increases our tax base. This kind of program can be a collaboration and replicated throughout our county.

