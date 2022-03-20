La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Kruse vs. Worminghaus for District 15

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As will be published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 15 are below.

Monica Kruse (i)

Age: 71

Education: BA/MA German Linguistics/Literature, Spanish—University of Colorado-Boulder; MS Special Education—University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Occupation: Teacher, University Supervisor

Political experience: Legislative liaison—Wisconsin Education Association/Coulee Region United Educators; County Board Supervisor since 2009, County Board Chair since April 2020

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of this county and want to ensure that the good work our County Board is doing continues. I want our county to remain the vibrant, beautiful place that it is by investing in legacy-building projects that will enhance our safety and create sustainable prosperity for all. Thanks to smart financial planning and responsible stewardship, La Crosse County is currently in the best fiscal shape it’s been in several decades. We have the 5th lowest tax rate of all 72 WI counties. Our debt load is among the lowest in the state. All that, while we’re aggressively investing in upgrading our highways, bridges and other infrastructure and embarking on a complete restructuring of our Hillview facility. I want to maintain that trajectory into the future. The County Board last year passed a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis and subsequently created a committee to address inequalities in our community. I am excited to see that effort through and make ours an equitable county where all citizens are valued, nurtured and encouraged to reach their full potential. I firmly believe this is a prerequisite for all the other good things we want to accomplish.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

The purpose of the ARPA funding is to help America’s counties, cities, municipalities and other public entities address the economic devastation of the pandemic and emerge not battered and diminished, but empowered to revitalize our local economies and continue stronger and healthier than before. La Crosse County has endeavored to be smart and systematic in the process we’ve used to determine priorities, leverage other funding, collaborate with our neighbors where advantageous, and create transformational projects that will position us for growth and prosperity far into the future. Emphasis has been placed on creating affordable housing for all to eliminate homelessness and blighted neighborhoods, workforce development in the form of affordable childcare options and skilled trades training to make it possible and profitable for all who are able to join the workforce; investments in sustainable stormwater infrastructure to prepare for extreme weather events and county solar installations to help reach our goal of becoming carbon-free by 2050. All are interrelated and equally important in our quest to become the best county in Wisconsin!

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

One of my top goals as your County Board Chair has been to create greater collaboration with our neighbors both urban and rural. To that end, there have been regular meetings to discuss common goals and priorities with the mayors and village president of La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen. It’s been my pleasure to regularly attend the Town’s Association meetings to make connections with the chairs of the towns in the county and find opportunities for collaboration and cooperation. I’ve made it a priority to appoint representatives from the towns to the Comprehensive Plan Committee, the Redistricting Committee and other groups that chart the county’s direction for years to come. We have worked closely with the mayor of La Crosse to address the problems of homelessness, substance abuse and mental illness. We have collaborated with representatives from all our healthcare facilities throughout the pandemic to share expertise, coordinate services and create economies of scale that avoid duplication and waste. There is strength in numbers and nobility in reaching out — both with a helping hand and to ask for help.

Heidi Worminghaus

Age: 51

Education: Bachelor of Science in Psychobiology, Environmental Biology Minor from Ripon College, UW-Oshkosh Graduate school for Special Education

Occupation: My experiences include environmental education and special education. I worked for the Oneida Nation as a Native American Student Advocate. Currently I am a Homeschool Educator.

Political experience: I would be a new voice and bring new perspectives. I like to network and bring people together for the betterment of our community and for the future generations.

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I want to serve because I believe our county has several issues that need to be addressed. Our debt, cost of living, and drinking water issues all need immediate attention. We also need to take action on fixing our roads. As Supervisor I would communicate with constituents by listening and responding to any questions, concerns, and comments regarding county board actions, discussion, and financial decisions.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

My research showed that ARPA money could be used on “investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.” I would have voted to allocate this money go towards those in the county with contaminated well water because of the PFAS situation. However we end up spending this money, if we think of it as spending our children’s money, we will use it wisely, sustainably, and with accountability.

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

In order to improve collaboration with municipalities I think the Executive Committee should have a more diverse cross section of supervisors from both urban and rural districts. Diversity of this committee will provide better solutions overall on budget spending, policy making, etc. Diversity is a strength when we work together for a common goal.

I would do my part by keeping open communication with elected officials in the City of Onalaska and attending meetings when possible. I want to see all municipalities in our county thriving. La Crosse County has so much to offer and really is a special place to live.

