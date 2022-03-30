La Crosse County Board candidate Q&A: Mathu vs. Pauley for District 5

All 30 seats on the La Crosse County Board are up for reelection on Tuesday, April 5. The Tribune asked candidates a series of questions about their platforms.

The Q&As are published daily in order of responses, not in numerical order of districts.

Responses for candidates running for District 5 are below.

Grant Mathu (i)

Age: 20

Education: Public administration major at UW-La Crosse

Occupation: Bank employee and full-time student

Political experience: Incumbent La Crosse County supervisor and member of the Veterans, Aging and Long-Term Care Committee since 2020

Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse County Board and what is something you’d want to accomplish if elected?

I’m running for re-election on April 5th to continue serving the campus community and to keep advocating for policies that benefit all La Crosse residents. From standing up for clean water rights to voting in favor of lower property tax rates, I’ve prioritized the needs of my constituents at every step of my decision-making processes. With your support, I’ll continue to provide a unique perspective and independent leadership for all of District 5’s residents.

In 2022, I plan to help the county take a more proactive approach in addressing some of the serious issues our region faces. For instance, I’ll keep pushing to increase funding for our stormwater infrastructure to prevent severe flooding. Additionally, I will make sure that the most vulnerable people in our county — like the homeless and financially-insecure — are receiving the support they need to be successful.

La Crosse County has received nearly $22 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current board has already divided the funds into categories, but what do you think is the most important project this unprecedented funding should be spent on?

As a supervisor, I’ve made a point of listening to the community’s input as to how ARPA dollars should be spent. Based on what I’ve heard, I think the best use of this money is to promote affordable childcare and housing while simultaneously investing in cost-saving renewable energy sources. That’s why — at a recent meeting — I was proud to vote to reserve upwards of $3 million for our local childcare system and $1.5 million for local solar initiatives!

Before all of the ARPA money is used; however, I want to make sure that every interested county resident is able to express how they think it should be spent. If you’re reading this, please reach out to me and tell me where you think ARPA money is most needed in La Crosse County. You deserve to have as much control over how this $22 million is spent as I do, so I would love to hear what you have to say!

What ideas do you have on improving the collaboration and regionalization between the county and municipalities?

Collaboration works best when there are open lines of communication between governments and an understanding that everyone is on the same team. After all, the county and municipalities have a shared goal of improving La Crosse as a place to live, learn, work, and relax. When county supervisors engage with city councilors and village trustees, we have to remember this and show a genuine willingness to work together.

Megan Pauley

Pauley did not respond to the Tribune’s questionnaire.

